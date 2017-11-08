“If A Film Wins Hearts Then It Is A Hit”: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan says it is very important for an actor to be shameless and fearless.

“It is very important for an actor to be shameless, should have no apprehensions, fearless and be ‘bindass’,” said Vidya when she joined singer Tulsi Kumar to announce Gulshan Kumar Film & Television Institute of India (GKFTII) here on Tuesday.

On the film front, Vidya is looking forward to her film Tumhari Sulu.

The story of Tumhari Sulu — releasing on November 17 — revolves around a middle-aged ordinary housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film tells the story of how the housewife, who lives with her husband and son, tries hard to add spice to their lives.

For Vidya, Tumhari Sulu is a happy film.

Trending :

“People are saying that it is a slice of life film and tells the story of a middle-class family… Sulu is a very energetic woman who wants to try everything once. After watching the film, people will leave the theatre with a smile,” she said.

Vidya is not bothered about numbers.

“If a film wins hearts then it is a hit, and if the producers get back their money and it earns some profit then it is a super hit,” the actress said while talking about the ‘Rs 100 crore‘ club.

Vidya, who is married to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, also had a message for all those who want to enter showbiz.

“There’s no one way to be successful. You have to find your own path to success. And self-confidence is the biggest qualification for success in any field.”