“I Will Not Say Anything”: Deepika Padukone On Padmavati Row

Deepika Padukone says that she can’t wait for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Padmavati to release.

She graced the Van Heusen and GQ Fashion Nights here in Mumbai and during the media interaction, the actress said: “I will only say that the love we all are getting, whether it is for posters or trailer or song. I think we all are very excited and overwhelmed by the response and we can’t wait to share this film with everyone.”

“It has been an incredible journey and we are literally counting the days. We can’t wait for the film to release and we can’t wait to share this experience with everyone,” added the actress.

Padmavati is caught in the eye of the storm with Karni Sena and other caste and religious bodies protesting against the film.

Last week, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali released a video clarifying about the rumoured dream sequences in the film, but protests continue to grow and Deepika says she has nothing to comment about that.

“I will not say anything,” said Deepika about the Padmavati controversy.

Post-Ghoomar, makers recently released the second song Ek Dil Ek Jaan from the film and it went viral.

Deepika says that the film is going to be special.

“We are very happy that everyone appreciated the song so much and this is one of my favourite songs. I am very happy that everyone liked the song. I think we are equally excited about the release of the film and it is going to be special,” added Deepika.

The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is slated to release on December 1.