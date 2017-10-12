Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has also acted in feature films like Akira, says he chose to star in the short film Churri because of actress Tisca Chopra. But she ended up “misusing” him.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is set to premiere four short films at the 19th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star this month. The platform will screen “Anukul” by Sujoy Ghosh, “Death of a Father” by Chaitanya Tamhane, “Churri” by Mansi Nirmal Jain and “Juice” by Neeraj Ghaywan.

“I did Churri only because Tisca asked me to. Also because I am a big fan of ‘Chutney’ (her short film). I like what she is trying to do in the short film space and I told her to use me, but she ended up misusing me,” Anurag said in a statement.

Talking about the short film space, the Dev.D director said: “Short films are the future and that space is getting super competitive. A lot of future artistes will be known for what they do in that space.”

Churri features the story of a couple where the philandering husband has an affair outside of his marriage. The plot of the movie will create curiosity in the minds of the viewer when the wife confronts the mistress and an unusual and surprising twist transpires. Anurag Kashyap’s film The Brawler (Mukkabaaz), which revolves around the struggles of a boxer from a lower-caste and gives a peek into cow vigilantism, has premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. As its story unveils on the big screen, The Brawler a brutal comment on what is happening in India today opens with a scene showing how vigilantes on the rampage.