“I Take The Ownership Of My Films”: Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu says that she takes “ownership” of every film she works in and therefore feels pressure on every Friday morning whenever her movie is hitting the box office.

“Oh, I do. I just got the Telugu release last Friday so I do get the pressure because I take the ownership of my films. I just don’t let it go and ride it on other names… that’s why I get that pressure,” Taapsee told IANS on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017 where she walked for designer Divya Reddy.

Taapsee is currently excited for the trailer launch, on Monday, of her much-awaited film Judwaa 2 where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“I am excited to see the reaction. People are going to see my glamorous side in the film. They have to publish the trailer twice to understand if that is me (laughed). I don’t know how they are going to react so I am definitely waiting to see the reaction,” she said.

Divya Reddy made a strong fashion statement when she declared green as the new black, at 6Degree Studio during Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017.

The USP of Divya’s collection was the fabric, which had a great fashion story. The Kolam tribe in the Kawal forest collect cocoons after the flight of the butterflies. These were turned into exquisite silk, spun by using the double spun technique, where the broken strands are double spun and stuck together to create strong silk yarn with a slubby nature called Madhepur Tussar.

She used its regal texture for her glorious creations. One of the prime qualities of the fabric is the ability to keep the body warm in winter and cool in summer so Divya’s collection will have a year round appeal and truly long fashion life.

In true show stopper fashion, Tapsee wore the hottest shade of pink, breaking the monotony of the muted tones of green and salmon pink. Wearing a stunning floor-length, long-sleeved, intricately, embellished jacket over a sheer delicately embroidered piece, her outfit was a definite trendsetter for women who want to make their mark in the crowd and look glamorous.

“If she will allow, I can take this outfit and wear it at all the weddings that I have to attend. I genuinely feel that we as an Indians are actually mistaking fashion. Our outfit overpowers the personality… that’s where I feel a lot of us are going wrong and that’s why I keep it simple in a way that my personality needs to gel with the outfit.. it needs to shine out,” Tapsee told IANS.