I take my social responsibility seriously, says Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who always takes out time from her busy schedule for social causes, says she likes to take her social responsibility as a “human being” seriously.

From promoting regional cinema with her production house, promoting Assam Tourism, and becoming Unicef’s Global Goodwill Ambassador to advocating for girls around the world — there are several causes that she addresses in her own way.

Asked if she ever feels burdened by all the work or social responsibilities, Priyanka said: “Not at all.”

“It’s what I have chosen to do and every one of them is something I am passionate about. Using my time and influence to do good is a human being’s social responsibility and I take mine seriously,” Priyanka told IANS in an email interview.

After making a mark in Bollywood, Priyanka started her international career with music singles. She got more visibility as FBI agent Alex Parrish in “Quantico”, which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

For now, the actress is looking forward to her Hollywood debut Baywatch. The film, directed by Seth Gordon, is based on the television series of the same name. The film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, will release in India on June 2.

Talking about stories in Bollywood, Priyanka said: “I’m amazed by the variety of stories that filmmakers are conceptualising today… The audiences are changing and so is the storytelling. It’s quite an experience reading the scripts or hearing a narration.”

The 34-year-old actress has successfully donned the producer’s hat. Her production company Purple Pebble Pictures has films like Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kaashi (Bhojpuri), national award winning movie Ventilator (Marathi) and Sarvann (Punjabi) under its banner. She is presently working on producing a Sikkimese and a Goan film. PeeCee had announced her Bengali production venture soon after returning to Mumbai in April last week but did not elaborate on the details of the project.