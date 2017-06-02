Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson says he fell in love with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra after the first meeting.

The actor found an instant connection with Bollywood’s ‘desi girl’.

“I love this woman, it’s funny when she came to America… She was over here, signed with our agency, with my agent, we immediately had that connection,” Johnson said in an interview for “Now Showing”.

The show will air on Friday on CNN-News18, read a statement from the channel.

Johnson said: “We got on the phone, we immediately vibed, we share the same DNA, the same ambition… Not only did I fall in love with her, we had this crazy idea that she would be an amazing villain on ‘Baywatch‘.”

Priyanka has made her Hollywood debut with a negative role in “Baywatch“, which has been adapted from the 1990s’ popular TV series of the same name.

Johnson thinks she is a great villain.

He said: “I think in order to play a villain, the greatest of villains have this great quality and capacity and depth, and that’s exactly what Priyanka has. So it originally was written for a man… It is way cooler if we flip that over and made it a female.”

Johnson is also impressed with Priyanka’s technique of work.

“With Priyanka, everything is considered, every little detail is considered,” he added.

Directed by Seth Gordon, the film also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass. The film has released internationally and fared poorly with critics — many described the film as “shallow”, “stupid”, “misguided”, and “wantonly crude”.

But it hasn’t dampened the spirit of the film’s team. They are busy promoting the movie in Berlin and London. “Baywatch” will hit the screens in India on Friday.