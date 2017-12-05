“I Hope You Guys Say That 2018 Is My Year As Well”: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, who has been on an award-winning spree, says that he is not dreaming about the Oscars.

Rajkummar was named the Best Actor (Critics) for Newton and also won the Best Supporting Actor honour for Bareilly Ki Barfi at the Star Screen Awards here on Sunday. Newton is India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

But the actor said here, “I am not dreaming about Oscars. I know it is better to be just neutral and be happy about the fact that it is India’s official entry for the Oscars this year.”

In 2017, Rajkummar had six releases in a row, and they were successful.

Trending

“It is kind of a sixer! I am happy about the fact that most of my films did well and people like my efforts and sincerity,” he added.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he was asked from whom would he like to receive the golden statuette at the Oscars from whom? Rajkummar said, “Meryl Streep or Daniel Day-Lewis. It doesn’t matter who gives it, I just hope I get it.”

When the actor was asked how he feels knowing that 2017 has been his year and that most of his films were hits, he thanked his audience for appreciating his work and sincerity.

“Oh man! I really enjoyed, I am glad I got to be a part of some really wonderful films. I hope it continues in 2018 as well, I hope you guys say that 2018 is my year as well. It was like a sixer, Bose was my last hit, as I said, I am happy with the fact that most of my films did well, and people liked my efforts and my sincerity.”

On being asked to share a little about his film with Dinesh Vijan, Rajkummar said, “I am very excited, let’s see, let’s see.”

The actor will be attending the Oscars ceremony next year with the Newton team. Next year, Rajkummar will be seen in Love Sonia, 5 Weddings, Omerta, Shimla Mirchi, Fanney Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.