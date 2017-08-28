Aamir Khan Productions’ next film Secret Superstar is raising anticipation all over with its intriguing storyline and powerful performances.

Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

Aamir Khan plays a music composer Shakti Kumar in ‘Secret Superstar’ who is also seen inspiring Insia.

The film is expected to have a number of songs, of which the first song ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ has already paved its way through the audience’s heart.

Talking about the film’s music Aamir Khan revealed, “Actually, the film has either 7 or 8 songs, even we aren’t sure. But I haven’t sung in this film. We needed singers in this film.”

Aamir Khan had lent his voice to the iconic song ‘Aati kya Khandala’ and won the audience’s hearts. The Superstar also sang ‘Bum Bum Bhole’ from Taare Zameen Par and ‘Dhakkad’ from Dangal. However, the actor won’t be seen singing in the upcoming film which is based on music.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film.

Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan Productions’ eighth film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.