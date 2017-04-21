Bollywood actress and Big Boss winner Gauahar Khan on Thursday said she was advised not to do a lot of things but she has “broken all the norms and plans to break even more”.

“People told me not to do Big Boss, I did it and won the show. Then I was told that if in my first film I am not opposite Ranbir Kapoor I should not do the film, I did that and my character was the most remembered female character.

“Then people told me that if I do only songs I will be tagged as an item girl but I have broken all the norms… I plan to break still more,” said Gauahar Khan, who was speaking at a press conference on the success of her film “Begum Jaan” on Thursday.

“If you can dream it you can achieve it, if you can believe it you can achieve it,” Gauhar added further.

Gauahar Khan’s “Begum Jaan”, which is a period drama film, written and directed by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukerji, was released on April 14 and got a good response from the audience.

Gauahar said that, She feels it’s great for an actor who has no backing in the industry to be approached by a director of Srijit Mukherji’s caliber. She feels even a single line can be enough for an actor to leave a mark and if you cannot act then you will not be able to leave an impact in an entire film.

The movie stars Vidya Balan in the lead role.

“I am a very big fan of Vidya Balan and I got a compliment that even in her presence, my role was distinct, I feel very humbled,” Gauahar said.

Gauahar Khan is well-known for her films like Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh and Fever.

She was also the winner of “Big Boss Season 7”, a reality show on Colors TV.