Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone have been getting continuous threats from Karni Sena regarding there upcoming film Padmavati. In a video that was released recently, one of the members of Karni Sena said that they will chop off Deepika’s nose and behead Sanjay Leela Bhansali if the film is not banned.

After expressing faith in the judiciary in an interview to a daily on Friday, the actress has now reacted to the threats in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

When asked about the threats, the actress said, “Well, at this point, as a woman, an artist and a citizen of this country I feel angry, I feel let down and I also find it amusing.

Don’t such threats scare her? “I will never feel scared. Fear is not an emotion I have ever identified with,” she replied.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had recently cleared the air that there was no dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, but the protests and violence have only heightened after the video was released.

When asked if creative freedom is being curbed by multiple controversies in the world’s biggest democracy, Deepika said, “Yes, people are allowed to express themselves without having even seen the film. And having worked in the film, I can assure you it’s one film every Indian will be proud of. I’m glad we are showcasing Padmavati’s journey. Her story needs to be told not just to people in this country but across the world.”

Talking about of the shooting of one of the toughest scenes, as seen in the trailer and poster of Deepika, surrounded by women, stepping forward to perform ‘jauhar’ (self-immolation), she said, “That’s a powerful moment in the film and it haunts me even today. The energy with which the women come together, the fire within, is almost spiritual. It’s one of the most memorable moments of my career to date.”

Padmavati was returned by the Central Board of Film Certification due to errors in the application on Friday, and only then the picture is likely to get clear regarding its scheduled release on December 1.