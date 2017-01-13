I Don’t Have A Relationship With Kajol Any More: Karan Johar

A lot has been spoken about Karan Johar’s a tell all book – his autobiography, titled ‘An Unsuitable Boy’. The yet to release book’s few excerpts surfaced online yesterday, which revealed a very personal information of KJo’s life.

The 44-year old filmmaker revealed his personal life instances including his tiff with close friend and actress Kajol.

Karan quoted that his 25-year long friendship with Kajol has ended during the clash of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay. He further added that the problem was between him and Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn and not between him and Kajol.

Karan and Kajol had worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

Here’s what has been written by KJo’s in his autobiography: