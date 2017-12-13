“I Believe In Wearing A Very Minimalistic Outfit”: Divya Khosla Kumar

Filmmaker-actress Divya Khosla Kumar says that her style is not dependent on trends as she is someone who prefers not to follow that.

“I prefer not to follow any trend since one needs to understand their body type, the kind of garment that suits her but at times one need to be experimental in what one does because you never know the garment which you don’t like might suit you and look very awesome on you,” Divya told IANS.

“I believe in wearing a very minimalistic outfit, which is comfortable. Even I don’t want to wear too much jewellery since I want to look very elegant and simple,” added the Sanam Re, the director who will next seen in short film Bulbul.

The mother of one just wrapped up a campaign shoot of bespoke bridal collection for couturier Reynu Taandon.

Trending

Evoking a spirit of royalty, the designer’s collection is tailor-made for the modern bride who loves experimenting with varied hues but stays true to her tradition.

Talking about her association with Taandon, Divya said, “It’s been two years since I have known Reynu as a friend, her clothes are amazing and this time too the lehenga which I have worn has gone trending with her theme #Reynu Taandon Bride.”