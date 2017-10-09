Actor Farhan Akhtar has backed actor Hrithik Roshan in the ongoing row with actress Kangana Ranaut.

Farhan on Sunday took to an open letter on Facebook to defend Hrithik, with whom he has worked in films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Luck By Chance, but without naming anyone in the letter.

Farhan cited how unfairly Hrithik has been judged by the media, who presented only on side of the narrative to their audiences. He also mentioned about how different the situation would have been if the genders of both parties were reversed.

“Today, I read an open letter written by a man I know about a woman I know, professionally, at best. Although a controversy about them is going around since a while now, to my best knowledge this is the first time this man has expressed his point of view,” he began.

“I am not the authority on who is right or wrong in their situation, that’s for the cybercrime officials to figure out, but I do feel certain aspects of the way the events have unfolded need comment.”

The actor added that in the society, it is the woman who suffers injustice and repression.

“It is horrifying but true that in some cases of rape, a section of society has blamed the victim. I have always found this to be unacceptable,” said the founder of social campaign MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination).

“Although it is true that in most cases it is a woman that has been wronged, there is a difference between ‘most’ and ‘all’,” he said, adding: “There have been cases where men have been stalked.”

Farhan stated that though Hrithik has handed over his personal phone and laptop to the authorities concerned, Kangana has avoided doing so.

He also made reference to a photograph of the two actors from a party — which Farhan says is “manipulated”.

“The actual image consisted of a group of friends including the man’s wife (now ex-wife) standing together in a party,” Farhan wrote.

He says the reason he felt the need to say this is because it is apparent that some people have already “jumped to conclusions while some are deriving some sort of voyeuristic pleasure by encouraging the woman to carry on speaking”.

Farhan also urged everyone to “avoid vilifying the man on the basis of unsubstantiated statements” until a logical conclusion is brought by the authorities.

“Let’s not discriminate,” he said.

Celebrities like Farah Khan Ali (former sister-in-law of Hrithik), Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Yami Gautam agreed with Farhan on this.