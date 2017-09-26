Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says she is waiting excitedly to join the team of her next movie Fanney Khan.

Aishwarya is a part of Fanney Khan, an upcoming musical comedy film directed by Atul Manjrekar, with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

At the Vogue Women of the Year Awards here on Sunday night, the actress was honoured with the Vogue Influencer Of The Decade Award.

Looking gorgeous in a black gown, she spoke about joining the set of “Fanney Khan” soon.

“Good luck to the entire team of Fanney Khan. I am looking forward to joining the team and enjoying the process of filmmaking. I would talk more about the film in the course of time,” she said at the red carpet.

Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous”. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13.

Trending :

Aishwarya also spoke about instilling the same qualities in her daughter Aaradhya as the actress got from her mother.

“My mother, I’d say, is the most important woman in my life. Your relationship with your mother is the most real, impactful, the most personal and intimate.

“I love my mother, I respect her immensely. I am who I am because of my mother and I naturally pass that down to my daughter Aaradhyaa,” added Aishwarya.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra along with the producer Rajiv Tandon wanted to work with fresh writers and directors who brought in new concepts. Atul Manjrekar, Mehra’s assistant director from Rang De Basanti, who’d worked with him for 10 years was the final choice of the makers.

While talking about the journey of the film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares, “It was a long process as the subject is close to producer-director Dominique Deruddere’s heart. Eventually, I convinced him and towards the end of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, we started developing it, while I was working on Mirzya and Mere Pyare Prime Minister.