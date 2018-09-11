Hype Meter: Manmarziyaan & Mitron On The Box Office Prediction Scale!

This week will see the release of Manmarziyaan and Mitron at the cinema halls across India. While Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead, Mitron in the other hand has Jackky Bhagnani taking the charge. Talking about Manmarziyaan first, the Anurag Kashyap directorial is expected to get a reasonable release in the country with screen allocation majorly concentrated at Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

The film is Anurag Kashyap’s first shot at making a romantic film, however the trailer received a mixed response from the audience. Talking about the music, the song F For Fyaar has worked quite well, however the other songs which are situational with the screenplay, and didn’t really create the desired impact. The makers have gone all out with film promotions by organising several music shows across the country, however that is more of a gimmick and won’t really translate into the footfalls.

Manmarziyaan is a word of mouth driven film, and the opening wouldn’t really be front loaded. The collections would escalate from the evening shows on Friday itself, if the audience reports from Matinee and Noon shows are positive. Taking into consideration all factors, Manmarziyaan will be targeting an opening day in the range of Rs 2.75 to 3.50 crore thereby emerging the biggest opener till date for an Anurag Kashyap film. The director is known to make “dark films” and this is indeed his first attempt at making film with fairly known star-cast and more importantly on a relatable subject. Being an Anurag Kashyap film, critical acclaim is expected however if the word of mouth among the audience is positive, it stands a chance to come close to the Rs 15 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Buzz: 2 on 5

Opening Day Prediction: Rs 2.75 to 3.50 crore

The second release of the week is Mitron which is the official adaptation of Telugu film Pelli Choopulu. The movie is set in Gujarat, which means that the makers would be expecting the Gujarati’s to lend their support to the film. While both the music and trailer are reasonably good, the lack of face value would act as a major barrier for the film to take a respectable opening in India. It is a word of mouth driven film and needs an extremely positive word of mouth to leave some impact at the box office. The opening day collections of Mitron are expected to be in the range of Rs 1.10 to 1.25 crore, and with positive word of mouth it stands a chance to reach a “respectable total” of Rs 7.00 crore over the opening weekend. A positive trend over the weekend would not be enough as it is essential for it to show a strong hold in collections on the weekdays as well to get some sort of recognition among the audience. Also, Mitron is a youthful film and would also be targeting the college going students in the metros, but as mentioned above it doesn’t really have a face value to get the audience on board on its opening day.

Buzz: 2 on 5

Opening Day: Rs 1.10 to 1.25 crore