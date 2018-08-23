Huma Qureshi To Walk The Ramp With Brother Saqib Saleem At Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Actress Huma Qureshi will be walking the ramp with her brother and actor Saqib Saleem for the first time at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

Huma will be walking the ramp with Saqib for Anvita Sharma’s brand Two Point Two, a collection that showcases her designs for both men and women. The show will be held on Friday here.

“I love Anvita’s work. She is truly a unique voice emerging in fashion. I am really looking forward to the show as the brand’s silhouettes, colours and details apply to both genders,” Huma said in a statement to IANS.

To this, Saqib added: “It’s always wonderful to work with Huma. This is our first ramp walk together, so really looking forward to it. I have known Anvita for 10-11 years now since college and in fact she is a close friend. Huma and I are really excited to walk for Two Point Two as the brand is all about individuality.The collection this year is really interesting.”

On the film front, Huma has shared screen space with her brother Saqib in 2017 film Dobaara, a Hindi film remake of the Hollywood film Oculus.