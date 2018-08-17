Huma Qureshi Didn’t Care About Working With Khans On Arrival In Bollywood!

Actress Huma Qureshi says she never dreamt about working with the popular Khans of Bollywood when she arrived in Mumbai as for her, being part of one film mattered the most.

On Tata Sky Acting Adda, Huma got into a conversation with her first casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Chhabra ka Dabra, a show on which Bollywood celebrities talk about their journey.

During the show, Chhabra asked if she dreamt of wanting to work with the Khans of the industry, said a statement.

The Badlapur actress said: “It honestly did not matter who I worked with when I arrived in Bombay. I just wanted to be a part of one film, any one film would do for me.”

She reminisced how she was advised to first get into good commercials to get noticed by film directors.

Following the advice, Huma got to act in television commercials alongside stars like Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and many other big names of the industry.

She recalled how her first time on the set left her baffled. But thanks to her experience as a stage actor, she had immense confidence while performing and even got noticed for her debut film Gangs of Wasseypur, that won her awards.