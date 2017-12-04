TV actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble tied the knot in Ahmedabad yesterday in Gulmohur Greens Golf and Country Club in a big fat ceremony. The couple got engaged when Aashka was celebrating Christmas in Breckenridge, Colorado, US, with Brent’s family last year.

The duo earlier had a Christian wedding that looked like a complete dream. Soon after that, the couple had a huge Indian wedding with a limited guest list of family, friends and celebs in typical Bollywood style avatar.

The grand affair was attended by a lot of celebrities and the pictures of the wedding are here:

Awe😍😍💋💕 finally married 🤵🏼👰🏻 congratulations @aashkagoradia and @ibrentgoble 🎉💎😘😍 #brentauraashukishaadi A post shared by NAAGIN HU MAIN (@naagin_lover1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:18am PST

❤️😍💙💕😘💋💎🔥 #brentauraashukishaadi A post shared by NAAGIN HU MAIN (@naagin_lover1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:49am PST

#bridalswag @aashkagoradia looks so pretty 💙💕💋 #brentauraashukishaadi A post shared by NAAGIN HU MAIN (@naagin_lover1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Such a beautiful bride 👰🏻 @aashkagoradia ❤️😍💕💙💋😘 #brentauraashukishaadi A post shared by NAAGIN HU MAIN (@naagin_lover1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:43am PST

@ankiitaapatel with the dulha 💙💋💕❤️😍 #brentauraashukishaadi A post shared by NAAGIN HU MAIN (@naagin_lover1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:40am PST

My doll! 💃💕😘😍 @aashkagoradia #brentauraashukishaadi #breshka #Breshweds #breshkaweds A post shared by Siddhi Mahesh Mapxencar (@siddhimapxencars) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Trending

The couple had arranged a sangeet and mehendi ceremony before the wedding which were as grand as the wedding. Aashka wore a pastel pink lehenga and paired it with some chunky jewellery, well she definitely looked like a royal queen while Brent was seen in a cream sherwani. The wedding was a starry affair with celebs like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and others.

During Christmas celebrations in 2016, Brent had got down on his knees and proposed to Aashka with a huge rock. So, on their official engagement ceremony, Aashka decided to reciprocate the gesture. Yes, the actress did go down on her knees and presented the ring to her man.

Aashka is the star of shows like Kusum, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Naagin. Aashka and Brent met at an event in the US, soon after she ended her 10-year-old relationship with TV actor Rohit Bakshi. Recently, she participated in Nach Baliye, a couple’s dance reality show with Brent.