Hrithik Roshan is always known to speak his mind portraying clear thoughts. He always has been a man of few words. With the Kangana Ranaut row, he has come out speaking his thoughts about the same over a couple of interviews.

But, that’s it. “I am by no means seeking to close this issue.” is what his long post on Facebook end with. He clearly mentions how he is done with interacting with media about the same.

His on point response reads, “I am writing this in response to the several interview requests that I am getting from various media houses. I have given two. Due to the media dynamics of our times there is a justified pressure on me to give more.

Print. Digital. Various other languages. Platforms that will give me much much wider reach.”

He also goes ahead apologises to the media houses who are still approaching him for a conversation, “I would apologise to those who have made these well meaning requests and would humbly say that I don’t wish to speak on this issue. I have had to give out my side of truth under some very compelling circumstances.

In the interest of civility and human dignity we should not make a spectacle of this issue. Media is an integral part of our civil society and they would know that continued discourse on this issue is gaining toxic dimensions.”

He ends the letter thanking people who have supported him, “I am no one to suggest what media should cover or not but if this under investigation case is factually covered through the developments of police investigation and courts, that would be a breather for a lot of us.

I am extremely thankful to people who have supported me in this painfully unfortunate episode. But my request to all friends and observers would be to stop taking sides in this issue. This is an unfortunate issue and not a contest of sorts. Before this is dangerously hijacked into a man vs woman, insider vs outsider, privileged vs non privileged issue we must stop. Please don’t support me. Don’t take sides.

I am by no means seeking to close this issue. The only thing I am suggesting is to let the investigations be the only spokesperson in this issue henceforth.”