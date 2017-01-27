An NOC (No Objection Certificate) has been granted to the screening of Kaabil in Pakistan. The Hrithik Roshan starrer will now be releasing in Pakistan this weekend. The other Bollywood release, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is yet to get a clearance for release.

The screening of Indian films in Pakistan had stopped after Indian producers banned Pakistani actors to work in Bollywood. This was in response to the Uri attacks and surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army.

According to reports, Cinema owners in Pakistan have incurred losses owing to ban of Bollywood films in their country.

At the box office front, the film has collected 29.10 crores in 2 days in India.