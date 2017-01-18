Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil To Release On 25th January Morning

Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees on 25th January. While earlier the film was supposed to have an evening release, we have now learnt that like Raees, Kaabil too will be hitting the theaters on 25th morning.

The film has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and is a revenge drama also starring Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in lead roles.

There have been enough talks about this big box office clash. Earlier, Hrithik had given a statement about his disappointment over two big films releasing together.