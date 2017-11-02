Hrithik Roshan’s Anand Kumar Biopic Gets A Release Date

Vikas Bahl has given us movies like Queen, Chillar Party, and Shaandaar. As we all know, his upcoming project is a biopic on Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar starring Hrithik Roshan.

Super 30 is a film based on the biography of Anand Kumar with the same name released last year. The filmmaker met Canada-based psychiatrist Biju Mathew who is the writer of Super 30 and took inputs for his film. Mathew said it was a privilege for him to be part of the film on Kumar.

“It is indeed wonderful to share my insight and the work that I did for the book,” Mathew further added

“It was good on the part of Mathew to come and share inputs about Anand Kumar. It will certainly be a great help, as we are doing a lot of research for the film,” Bahl said in a statement.

Featuring actor Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, the film will showcase the life of Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT- JEE the entrance exam of IIT each year, with a commendable success rate.

Anand Kumar’s biopic will release on 28th November 2018. Produced by Phantom and Reliance Entertainment. Anand Kumar is an Indian mathematician and a columnist for various national and international mathematical journals and magazines. He is best known for his Super 30 programme, which he started in Patna, Bihar in 2002, and which coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

By 2017, 396 out of the 450 had made it to IITs and Discovery Channel showcased his work in a documentary. He has been invited by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University to speak on his globally acclaimed effort to mentor students from the underprivileged sections for admission to IIT.