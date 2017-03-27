Hrithik Roshan is thinking of writing a book on his life, but says he doesn’t have a flair for writing.

Be it Karan Johar’s much talked-about biography “An Unsuitable Boy“, Yasser Usman’s “Rekha: The Untold Story” or actor Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography “Khullam Khulla“, celebrities are telling their Bollywood stories in an uncensored style. Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan is working on his autobiography.

Hrithik, who has seen several ups and downs in personal and professional life, admits that the thought of coming out with a book has crossed his mind.

“I have thought of it, but I am not a writer. I am still thinking of it,” Hrithik told IANS.

The Kaabil star also confessed that he doesn’t harbour any dream of sitting on a director’s chair, unlike his father Rakesh Roshan.

He said: “Being a director requires internal calling. I don’t have that calling. People might say that I am very involved, I have ideas but having an idea about something, tweaking something or adding something is different from creating from scratch. I don’t think I have that.”

After the success of “Kaabil“, Hrithik has not signed any other film project yet. In Kaabil, Hrithik was seen playing a blind character and was lauded for his act. The film also starred Yami Gautam as a female lead and was helmed by Sanjay Gupta.

Kaabil was a much-needed hit for Hrithik since both his previous films Mohenjo Daro and Bang Bang hadn’t met with enough success.

There have been reports that Hrithik is being considered for the lead role in Kabir Khan’s next after Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. But there has been no official announcement on the project as of now. Also reports of him being approached for Prabhudheva’s next are doing the rounds.