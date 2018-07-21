Hrithik Roshan VS Kangana Ranaut: Super 30 To Clash With Manikarnika Next Year

The Hrithik Roshan – Kangana Ranaut controversy hasn’t been unknown to anybody. But this time, looks like Kangana is all set to take this to another level. The industry will face the biggest clash of the year now that the makers have decided to release Kangana’s much awaited period drama, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi on 25th January, 2019. Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is also scheduled for release on the same date.

The makers of Manikarnika took to social media to announce the release date of the film. “खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झाँसी वाली रानी थी…@ZeeStudios_ & producer @KamalJain_TheKJ proudly announce the release date of the most-anticipated magnum opus, #Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi on January 25, 2019,⚔️,” the latest tweet of Zee Studios official Twitter handle read.

The National award-winning director Krish’s directorial stars Kangana in a titular role. Kangana Ranaut recently said that there was nothing controversial in Manikarnika, adding that the controversy is being created just for the simple reason that a few people want to get famous. “There is nothing controversial in Manikarnika. It’s really bad on our part to even think about creating such controversies for a woman who gave a tough fight to the British rulers while fighting alone for the country’s sake,” she said in Jodhpur.

The period drama was earlier scheduled for release on November 29, 2018 but was postponed due to unfinished portion. The release date of Hrithik starrer biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar was also announced early this year on January 25.