Hrithik Roshan Turns Poet & We Can’t Help But Compare This With Agneepath

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in a motivational video on his social media account urged children to be fearless and try something different.

On the occasion of his elder son Hrehaan’s birthday, Hrithik posted the message on Twitter that reads, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us, Darr Se Mat Darr Usse Aage Bad, Kuch Alag Kar”.

He also gave an example of a fear he faced earlier in life because of being a guy with six fingers.

Hrithik is currently in the midst of the shoot of his next film, Super 30 where he is playing a math teacher. Hrithik has started shooting Super 30, a biopic on Anand Kumar who is a mathematics wizard and teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology.

Backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is slated to release in 25th January next year.

Its shoot went on floors in Varanasi recently, Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operation Officer, Reliance Entertainment, shared on Twitter. Hrithik will also be seen in an actioner, it will go on the floors in August, and will release on October 2, 2019.

The new project will be under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor. The film is set to go on the floors this August and shooting will wrap up by the end of February 2019 and will open on Gandhi Jayanti.

Hrithik plays Tiger’s guru in the film — which the makers claim will be a slick face-off thriller that is expected to be a visual spectacle.

Tiger and Anand are also working on the Indian remake of Hollywood film franchise Rambo, which featured Sylvester Stallone.