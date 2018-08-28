Hrithik Roshan Trolls Major Media Houses On Twitter With On-Point Sarcasm!

Bollywood Hunk Hrithik Roshan apart from his superb dancing and acting skills, is known for slamming fake reports against himself. The Krrish star who made the headlines recently for the Super 30 controversy, is now again under the radar of reporters for a quirky yet true media rant on Twitter.

Few media publications had recently published reports which alleged Bharat starrer Disha Patani has rejected the lead role in Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s upcoming dance flick because of Hrithik Roshan. The reports were connected to the Kangana-Hrithik scandal, further blaming Hrithik for flirting with Disha and making her feel uncomfortable which led to the actress rejecting the movie. Meanwhile, the truth is said to be upside down.

In response, Hrithik Roshan has given a bang-on comeback through his tweets. One thing for sure that the actor has conveyed is he surely isn’t taking any shit! And we love how sarcastically Hrithik has conveyed this. Check out Hrithik’s tweet replies below:

‘भास्कर bhaisaab? कहाँ हो? हाल चाल सब? सब ठीक? देखिए, आपकी दुकान ki प्रगति के लिए मेरी तरफ़ से यह ट्वीट. Next time सीधे बोल देना की help चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/f92izpXh1v — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) pic.twitter.com/ikuNWmie21 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

A source close to Times Now has termed the news as “irresponsible report”, further stating, “They were, in fact, laughing off such childish rumors surrounding the actress.” Furthermore, the reports states that someone from Disha’s inner circle was also heard saying that Disha is very new in the industry and she would never miss a chance to work with a big banner like YRF if she gets a chance. Even working with a superstar like Hrithik Roshan is a chance that most newcomers don’t get and is too good to miss. Disha has high regards for Hrithik Roshan and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with,” the source added.

It will now be exciting to see Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani in a project together. We surely are anticipating that day! For now, it is the gorgeous Vaani kapoor who has bagged the role in the untitled upcoming film which stars Tiger Shroff & Hrithik Roshan.