Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to play a mathematician in the much-awaited biopic “Super 30” and is planning to host a party for 26 students of Anand Kumar’s Super 30 academy who cracked the JEE-Advanced 2018.

Hrithik said in a statement: “In the process of shooting for ‘Super 30’, I have got a fair understanding of how tough these exams are. Kudos to the students and their great mentor, Anand Kumar. The party is just a small way to meet and personally congratulate them. I wish them greater heights in life, in whatever they do.”

Hrithik to throw party for 26 IIT-JEE students
Hrithik Roshan To Throw A Party For 26 IIT-JEE Students

On June 23 evening, Hrithik will host the party and looks forward to spending some time with them. Onirjit Goswami, Suraj Kumar, Yash Kumar and Suryakant Das are a few of the students expected to be present.

Anand Kumar established the Super 30 programme in Patna in 2002 to coach economically backward students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Every year, his institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics, conducts a test to select the top 30 students to groom them for the entrance exam.

This will be the first time that Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a real-life character.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Super 30’ is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here