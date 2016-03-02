Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for his next, the period drama Mohenjo Daro. We hear, after the much-talked about Crocodile scene, the actor will be having a bull fighting sequence similar to Baahubali in the film.

In this scene, Hrithik will be seen taming two bulls in a market place. A similar bull taming scene was pulled off by Rana Daggubati in Baahubali.

According to a popular news source, the scene will be a crucial one since his leading lady, Pooja Hegde will see Hrithk’s character for the first time in this sequence.

The action scenes in Mohenjo Daro are quite exquisite. Hrithik also has to fight a Tiger in one of the scenes.