Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for his next, the period drama Mohenjo Daro. We hear, after the much-talked about Crocodile scene, the actor will be having a bull fighting sequence similar to Baahubali in the film.
In this scene, Hrithik will be seen taming two bulls in a market place. A similar bull taming scene was pulled off by Rana Daggubati in Baahubali.
According to a popular news source, the scene will be a crucial one since his leading lady, Pooja Hegde will see Hrithk’s character for the first time in this sequence.
The action scenes in Mohenjo Daro are quite exquisite. Hrithik also has to fight a Tiger in one of the scenes.
Hello
No one direct better then Rajamouli
We..r..eagerly..waiting..4….mohanjodaro……plz..relase..it..soon..
It will be a good movie.Haters please stop making nonsence comments.respect the past and welcome the good movies.
Please make it quick for my Mohrnjo Daro.
This movie is trying to be popular with historical colour. Let us see whether Hrithik has done a great job like Jodha akbar or not.
Movie was not so good
nice atricle