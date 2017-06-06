Hrithik Roshan To Be A Mathematician In His Next

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam will now star in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film tentatively titled Super 30. Reports suggest that he will be seen playing a Patna-based genius mathematician, Anand Kumar. The film will be Hrithik’s first biopic.

The film will trace the life of Anand and his rise to fame after setting up the Super 30 program that promotes IIT aspirants in India. Anand Kumar is an Indian mathematician from Bihar, who started the Super 30 program in Patna fifteen years back (2002). Though Kumar had studied in a Hindi Medium government school, he was fantastic in mathematics.

And hence, he started the program with an aim to coach the economically backward students for IIT-JEE. But that’s not it! Apart from tutoring, his institute – Ramanujan School of Mathematics would conduct an examination, select the top 30 students, groom them for the entrance exam and even provide them with a good accommodation for a year.

He came up with the idea for such a program after he was approached by a couple of underprivileged students who wanted to prepare for IIT-JEE but couldn’t afford to pay the tuition fee. He has so far been reluctant about having a film made on his life but looks like Vikas has finally been able to convince Anand.

Apart from this, Hrithik has the fourth installment of his superhero series, Krrish in pipeline. The film’s final script is being worked on and soon he will start working on it.

So what do you guys think about Hrithik playing the genius mathematician with a geeky look?

