Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff To Rock & Roll With 2 International Choreographers In Their Next

Fans are anticipated to watch Bollywood’s action superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on-screen together. The duo are famous for their dance moves & action stunts and we know what’s coming in when there is an association between the both. Call for a blockbuster, isn’t it? Reports now revealed that the makers have roped in international choreographers for some sequences.

According to a report by DNA newspaper, two acclaimed action choreographers have been roped in to design high-adrenaline sequences for the ambitious movie. Siddharth spoke to the newspaper and said, “We want to push the benchmark of action movies that are made in our country. So, we are bringing two of the biggest action choreographers together to design some of the most outlandish and visually-spectacular sequences. On one hand, we have Andy R Armstrong from Hollywood and on the other, we have Mr Oh, who is an outstanding martial arts action choreographer from South Korea.”

While Andy is the man behind the stunts in The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Charlie’s Angels and Planet Of the Apes; Mr Oh works on high-profile projects like Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The film will go on floors in September and wrap up by the end of February next year. Siddharth also added, “The best of the East is collaborating with the best of the West to bring to life sensational sequences. Expect larger-than-life, grand, gritty and raw action that will keep you at the edge of your seats.” The untitled action drama also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik and will open in cinemas on October 2, 2019.