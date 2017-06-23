When it is about portraying a role of a superhero in India, the only name that comes to our mind is Hrithik Roshan as Krrish.

Krrish is by far the most successful and loved superhero that India has witnessed till date.

Released on 23rd June 2006, Hrithik Roshan in his superhero avatar garnered a humongous response from the entire young generation with his performance making this one of the most popular franchise films in Indian cinema.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to express his happiness saying,

It’s truly been an incredible journey. One that has spanned 11yrs n still promising more. #11yearsofKrrish thank u all for the love! pic.twitter.com/U1XEgwskmy — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 23, 2017

Director Rakesh Roshan also tweeted thanking everyone for their support. He wrote,

#11YearsOfKrrish, a phenomena that will always be! Thank you for all the love and support for all these years. The adventure has just begun! pic.twitter.com/lJpRAoUNTf — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) June 23, 2017

Audiences were completely captivated with Krrish flying around with the mask and cape, saving people and spreading happiness.

Hrithik Roshan has not only impressed the young audience but also has swooned adults with his idealistic physic and flexibility to perform high-octane action scenes.

It has been 11 years but Hrithik Roshan remains the most successful and loved superhero that India has seen till date. His upcoming Marathi film also has the superhero Krrish playing an important part in the storytelling.

The kids want to be like him, the girls drooling over him, Hrithik Roshan as Krrish will be remembered whenever we speak of Indian superheroes.

Now everyone has been waiting eagerly for the next instalment of the franchise, Krrish 4.