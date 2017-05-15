Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan was snapped by our shutterbugs post a lunch date with his family. He was seen leaving the venue with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. Along with his sons, Hrithik has also been spending time with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Although the two got divorced in 2014, the two share a very friendly relationship with each other.

Along with them was Hrithik’s dad Rakesh Roshan, mom Pinky Roshan and uncle, Rajesh Roshan were also spotted. Hrithik was seen wearing a simple White T-shirt paired with and Blue jeans. Sussanne also looked pretty in the white dress. Hrithik was seen posing with his family for the paparazzi.

Check the pictures out.

Post-divorce Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have been seen together on many occasions. Last year, speculations were rife that the two may be getting back together soon to which Sussanne had given a clarification. She said, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with Hrithik. But we will always be good parents.”

Earlier in an interview to a tabloid, Hrithik said “My relationship with Sussanne is peaceful.We are loving parents and friends to each other. I need all my equations to be harmonious. If I feel that I am not contributing to a person’s growth or vice versa, the whole exercise is pointless.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the revenge drama Kaabil along with Yami Gautam which was received extremely well by the audiences and Hrithik’s visually impaired character won him a lot of praises. Reports suggest that the actor is collaborating with Prabhu Deva for his next film, which is a remake of a Telugu film. However, neither the actor nor the filmmaker has confirmed the news as yet. He will also start working on the fourth film of his superhero franchise Krrish 4 soon.