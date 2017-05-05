Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan were spotted attending Sanjay Dutt’s party together. The duo has maintained a healthy relation even after their divorce and there seems to be no bad blood among the two.

Hrithik was snapped looking dapper in a blue shirt and cargo pants. Sussanne was seen wearing a long denim skirt and a spaghetti top. The party was also attended by Sussanne’s close friends Twinkle Khanna, Gayatri Joshi and Sonali Bendre. Twinkle attended the party after arriving in the bay, back from Delhi, where Akshay received his national award.

In the meanwhile, last week too, Hrithik and Sussanne were spotted together for their son Hridaan’s birthday. Their families too have been close despite the separation. Roshan and Sussanne’s family also spent the New Year’s eve together last year.

Last year, speculations were rife that the two may be getting back together soon to which Sussanne had given a clarification. She said, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with Hrithik. But we will always be good parents.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen Kaabil along with Yami Gautam. The Sanjay Gupta film received a great response and was also successful at the box office.

Recently, the actor posted a motivational video and talked about life lessons and how he has dealt with problems. He said, “I see my entire journey as a very positive one. Even in something like my separation, which is emotionally the most disempowering situation to be in, I could survive.”

Reports suggest that the actor is collaborating with actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva for his next film, which is a remake of a Telugu film. However, neither the actor nor the filmmaker has confirmed the news as yet, which keeps it only to the level of speculation. He will also start working on the fourth film of his superhero franchise Krrish 4 soon.