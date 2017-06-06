Hrithik Roshan uses his Twitter account often to challenge media stories about him. Recently, popular website published an article with a headline, “An enraged Hrithik Roshan misbehaves with fan, formats her phone for taking pictures.”

Later, the actor dismissed the news report that stated he ‘misbehaved’ with a female fan, posting a tweet in which he denounced the article as ‘fantasia’ and accusing the media outlet that ran the report, of being in ‘La La Land.’

The report said, Superstar Hrithik Roshan is one fine gentleman who has made a name in Bollywood for his etiquettes. But even the nicest of people lose their cool at times and so has Hrithik.

Hey Deccan, U are really great at writing chronicles of fantasia. Let’s meet up whenever u are back from la la land. Cheers pic.twitter.com/0ECNrQ1LOW — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 5, 2017

Recently, during an intense training session at his gym, the actor was clicked by his female fan that left him very angry. Appalled by her audacity to invade his personal space, Hrithik took the lady’s phone and formatted it. An onlooker tells us, “Upon learning that his personal space was being invaded, Hrithik got upset and walked up to the lady and asked her to delete the pictures. Then, he took the phone and formatted it.”

While it is okay to ask/request someone to delete pictures that they (the fan, in this case) had taken without seeking permission, formatting the person’s cell phone for one photograph is a little too much. No?

Earlier, he called out actress Angela Krislinzki (who was then debuting in Telugu film Rogue) for giving a ‘misleading’ interview to a daily about her association with the Bang Bang! star. Ms Krislinzki told the daily that Hrithik was like a ‘friend and mentor’ to her after they worked together in a TVC for a mobile phone. She also alleged that Hrithik was considering her for a film. In a tweet, Hrithik Roshan wrote: “Dear lady, who are you and why are you lying?” Later, Angela Krislinzki apologised.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, opposite Yami Gautam. Kaabil was directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan will soon start filming Krrish 4.