2017 witnessed Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan giving air to a very significant dialogue from the movie PINK!, ‘No means No’.

The phrase ‘No means No’ which implies the importance of consent became a popular terminology courtesy in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer in 2016.

The term was once again brought to the forum by Hrithik Roshan who posted this thought-provoking question to the society. He rightly asked if ‘No means No’ applies any gender bias. Hrithik Roshan while talking about it he shared, “The movie Pink inspired and affected me so much,” he said. “But it also got me thinking, why ‘No means No’ only applies to a woman?”

When Hrithik raised this question and made such a powerful point a couple of months back, a lot of people, both men and women agreed with him. A lot of people also resonated with him.

Hrithik Roshan while sharing his experience of cyber-stalking and sexual harassment, shared instances of sustained non-consensual explicit intrusion online. The actor set a new precedent for men as he opened up about his ordeal, thus paving way for a dialogue concerning males, ‘Let’s remove this as its making it a male-female thing at large.’ That one clip where he spoke about this was a major takeaway from one of his interviews. Hrithik brought to the forefront the importance of consent regardless of the gender.

Thanks to Hrithik Roshan, 2017 witnessed an onset of a healthy debate for the well being of the society.