Hrithik Roshan To Romance This Actress In YRF’s Action Entertainer

The much-awaited surprise of Yash Raj Films was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Yash Chopra’s Birth Anniversary, the production house had announced their next.

The film will star Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and will be directed by Siddharth Anand who had earlier helmed Bang Bang. This face-off film between the leads will hit theaters on 25th January 2019.

Now, the makers have announced the leading lady of the film and it’s none other than Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor in this action-packed film.

This one is a thrilling action film whose shooting will commence from April 2018. Hrithik Roshan is returning to YRF after 11 years post-Dhoom 2.

Apart from this project, Hrithik Roshan will soon be playing the role of mathematical wizard Anand Kumar in the film titled Super 30. Hrithik Roshan will be reportedly spending as much time possible at Anand Kumar’s office and home in Patna in order to prepare for the role. Besides learning to solve actual theorems from Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan will also be reportedly hiring a voice coach to train him in the Bihari dialect. The heroine opposite Hrithik Roshan is not decided yet.

Whereas, Tiger Shroff is all set to take the silver screen by storm as he will star in the sequel of Baaghi 2 opposite Disha Patani and Student Of The Year 2. The films will hit theaters in 2018. Vaani Kapoor was last seen with Ranveer Singh in Befikre which tanked at the box office miserably.

