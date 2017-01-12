Hrithik Roshan Refers To Kangana As ‘Mild Irritant’

Hrithik Roshan has had a whirlwind of a year in 2016. Not only professionally, personally too. The actor’s controversy with Kangana Ranaut became the talk of the town in 2016. While the legal mess was surely difficult for him, looks like he just started a new problem.

Recently, at an event where he was promoting his upcoming film Kaabil, Hrithik was asked about having a difficult year when he said, he had a great year except for a mild irritant. We can’t help but decipher from his words that he meant Kangana and the legal mess to be the irritant.

On the work front, he had a tough year with Mohenjo Daro bombing at the box office. It will now be interesting to see how Kangana retorts to this remark of his.

Is there another controversy brewing already?