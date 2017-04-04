Hrithik Roshan Reacts On Being Linked Up With Polish Actress Angela Krislinzki

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently making headlines due to the rumour of his link up with Polish-Spanish actress Angela Krislinzki. The two have recently worked in two commercials.

The actress in a recent interview gushed about Hrithik and her friendship with him. She shared that Hrithik is like a mentor to her and that he has raised her confidence in acting. Angela even compared herself to Kites actor Barbara Mori.

However, Hrithik rubbished about the news and took a screenshot of the interview, and posted it on Twitter with the message “My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying.”

My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying. pic.twitter.com/xydPrKr8nH — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 4, 2017

In a recent interview with DNA, Angela said, “Like every other newcomer, I had a crush on Hrithik when I worked with him for the first time in a commercial. When I told him about my half-Spanish background, he was reminded about the old-world charm of Valencia and Spain. He was supportive and gave me acting tips.”

It was while she was shooting with Hrithik for her second commercial last year that she began to get the feeling that she had found a mentor and a friend in Bollywood. Assuming that he is a star who shoots umpteen ads with several young models, she said that she was “under the impression that he had forgotten me”.

But much to her surprise Hrithik called out to her and remembered all the conversations they had. According to Angela he even asked her jokingly whether the colour of her eyes were real.

Angela even further went on to say that Hrithik has great career plans for her. She said that – “I consider Hrithik a mentor and keep him informed. I showed him a song from my last south release, Size Zero and he liked it immensely. Later, I I even sent him the first look and trailer of my upcoming film Rogue and he was impressed.”