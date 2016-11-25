It isn’t a surprise that Hrithik Roshan who is known for his drop-dead Greek God looks has made it to the list of Most Handsome Man in the World list put out by a leading international website. His stunningly good looks and over all personality have often allowed for him to feature on the list of best looking men across the world.

Keeping the Bollywood superstar company in the envied top three positions are Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, followed by Twilight star Robert Pattinson. Hrithik is in the third position and beats even Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt who are at number four and number 8. Interestingly, Salman Khan has been placed on 7th position in the list.

Says his spokesperson, “Of course he is happy with the praise lavished on him for his facial features and near-perfect physique. However he still feels that good looks may have won him that position but what will really make him stand out is his quest to is to put a smile on the face of people around him and many out there who could heal with just a little TLC.”

HERE’s THE LIST:

1. Tom Cruise

2. Robert Pattinson

3. Hrithik Roshan

4. Johnny Depp

5. Tom Hiddleston

6. Omar Borkan Al Gala

7. Salman Khan

8. Brad Pitt

9. Hugh Jackman

10. Billy Unger