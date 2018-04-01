Hrithik Roshan: “Message Is An Outcome Of Multiple Experiences In My Life”

28th March happens to be Hrithik Roshan’s elder son, Hrehaan’s birthday and the superstar took this day to post a universal message for millions of his fans.

The message was an inspiring one which everyone can relate to in their lives. The message, which is written by Hrithik himself, encourages people to not be afraid, rather do something different, and move ahead of it.

In the video, he says there will be problems in life which would make things complex and demotivate you, but it is important to face the challenges and convert weaknesses into strengths.

He also gives an example of a fear he faced earlier in life because of being a guy with 6 fingers.

These are significant and intense lessons but Hrithik says it in this black and white video in the most simple and effective manner.

Along with the video, he tweeted, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote. (headphones please)”