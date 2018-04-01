Hrithik Roshan hails Tiger Shroff as the best action hero

Tiger is been receiving many compliments from everyone for his performance in his latest release Baaghi 2.
The best compliment an actor can get is from his idol, and it is a known fact that Tiger regards Hrithik as his idol.
Upon the release of his record breaker film, Tiger received praise from nonother than Hrithik Roshan
Tiger has been hailed for his jaw-dropping action sequences and powerful performance in the film.
Superstar Hrithik feels Tiger is the best action hero in Bollywood and he also said that he is looking forward to working with the gen-next superstar Tiger Shroff.
Hrithik sir!! It will always be the other way around! I’m looking fwd to working with my best hero in the country! Pls do watch the film when free sir. Lots of love always! https://t.co/cUh6BqGyCT
Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wrote, ” @iTIGERSHROFF !!! You’ve done it !!! I’m now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry! Bravo! Keep flying high!”
As soon the gen-x superstar Tiger Shroff saw the post he replied, “Hrithik sir!! It will always be the other way around! I’m looking fwd to working with my best hero in the country! Pls do watch the film when free sir. Lots of love always!”
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 released yesterday and it has already become the highest first-day opener for a Bollywood film in 2018.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani opened with a phenomenal response, mints 25.10 Cr. On Day 1.
The film has achieved a milestone by becoming the highest opener of 2018 followed by the highest Good Friday opener ever.