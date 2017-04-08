Hrithik Roshan becomes brand ambassador of global meet up app

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has become the brand ambassador of digital global meet up application named ‘Happn’.

The announcement was made here on Friday in the presence of CEO and co-founder of the company Didier Rappaport.

Dressed in white and grey, Hrithik looked dashing and said he was excited to be a part of the app that connects people.

Though there are many dating apps available online these days, the intention of this France-based company’s app is to connect people with whom we often cross paths in daily life.

Talking on the occasion, Hrithik said, “I am a people’s person, I strongly believe that life is all about the people that you are connecting with, makes it more interesting and meaningful. As the concept of ‘Happn’ provides the purpose of that, I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this. ‘Haapn’ is something that I call intuitive technology and that can actually be life changing.”

Hrithik was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil along with Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy. Despite the clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, the film managed to enter the 100 crore club and turned out to be a successful affair at the box office. Hrithik was seen playing a blind character and was lauded for his act.

There have been reports that Hrithik is being considered for the lead role in Kabir Khan’s next after Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. But there has been no official announcement on the project as of now. Also reports of him being approached for Prabhudheva’s next are doing the rounds.

As per reports, Hrithik Roshan is collaborating with actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva for his next film, which is a remake of a Telugu film. There are also rumors that Hrithik might replace Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which deals with the issue of farmers’ suicide in India.