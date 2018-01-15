Hrithik Roshan Beats Robert Pattinson To Become The Most Handsome Actor In The World

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has ranked number 1 in the List of Most Handsome Actors in the World. The list is a feature by World’s Top Most.

The list also hosts Bollywood Actor Salman Khan at Number 5 position.

Hrithik emerges as the Most Handsome Actor of 2018 in the World, beating International names like Robert Pattinson, Taiwan actor Godfrey Gao, Chris Evans, David Boreanaz, Canadian star Noah Mills, Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston and Sam Heughan.

The list accounts the actors for their look, global fan following, Box office worth and Brand endorsements.

Hrithik Roshan earlier has bagged titles lile Sexiest Asian Man, Hottest Man on the planet, closer home the actor is regarded as the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood.

On actor Hrithik Roshan’s 44th birthday on Wednesday, his father Rakesh Roshan announced that Krrish 4 will release on Christmas 2020. The news was announced on Twitter.

“Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of ‘Krrish 4’ official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik’s birthday. Happy birthday Hrithik,” the senior Roshan posted.

Hrithik has featured in three instalments of “Krrish”, which started in 2006 as a science fiction superhero film, directed, produced, and written by Rakesh, and starring Priyanka Chopra, Rekha and Naseeruddin Shah.

The journey of the series started with the blockbuster “Koi… Mil Gaya” (2003), in which Hrithik essayed the role of a mentally challenged youth who befriends an alien.

Currently, Hrithik is prepping for his first biopic based on the life of mathematics genius Anand Kumar, titled “Super 30”.