Superstar Hrithik Roshan, who makes his debut in Marathi film industry with Vikram Phadnis’ Hrudayantar, has tweeted the release date of the emotional drama.

Produced by Vikram Phadnis Productions, Young Berry Entertainment (Pratap Sarnaik and his son Purvesh Sarnaik) and directed by Vikram, Hrudayantar is an emotional drama featuring Mukta Barve, Sonali Khare and Subodh Bhave.

Often referred to as the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’, Hrithik took to the social networking site and tweeted 9th June, 2017 as the release date of Hrudayantar. Hrithik plays a cameo in the film and will portray himself in it.

He wrote, “So happy 2 announce release date of #Hrudayantar a film dat I’m happy 2b a part of! Directed by my friend @vikramphadnis1 @hrudayantarfilm.”

Here’s Hrithik’s Tweet:

So happy 2announce release date of #Hrudayantar afilm dat I’m am happy 2b a part of! Directed by my friend @vikramphadnis1 @hrudayantarfilm pic.twitter.com/yVFXHjwMgL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 10, 2017

Producer Purvesh Sarnaik says, “Hrudayantar talks about family and relationships and is close to my heart. We enjoyed the process of making the film and the post production is underway. Many people have called me to say that they are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.”

Director Vikram Phadnis adds, “I am very excited. I was working on the film since past 3 years and finally my story is reaching to the audience in theatres on 9th June. I am excited and anxious.”

When asked Vikram ‘Why a Marathi film for making a directorial debut?’, he said, “I am a Maharashtrian and I am very proud of the fact that Marathi cinema has evolved so much. It has it’s own standing and viewership… I’m comfortable with the language and I thought why not.”

“Today Punjabi, Marathi and Gujarati films, they have there own (viewership)…I think with the subtitles and television I think it has got a great appeal. I think people from all regions want to watch great cinema,” he added.