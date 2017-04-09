A marquee Mission XI Million Football Festival was held at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad in the presence of All India Football Federation President, Praful Patel, former Indian Football Team Captain, Bhaichung Bhutia, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and TransStadia Founder & MD, Udit Sheth.

In Ahmedabad, around 6000 children were seen at the festival engaging in a variety of fun activities including exhibition games. The lucky kids were felicitated and had the opportunity to show off the skills they have gained through the programme in front of Hrithik Roshan, and Baichung Bhutia, who many called their heroes.

A legacy project of the first FIFA tournament that will be held in the country, the marquee MXIM festival in The Arena, TransStadia, proved to be another milestone in the journey of the project in which over 1.7 million kids have been reached out to.

Expanding on the initiative, actor and part owner, FC Pune City Hrithik Roshan added, “Football and sports in general is a great medium to imbibe qualities and values in children – I am thus delighted to be here for the Mission XI Million Festival. I think it’s an excellent initiative. I hope more and more children take up the game because they can really make the difference”.

On behalf of The Arena by TransStadia, the iconic venue for Festival, Founder and Managing Director of the facility Udit Sheth said, “We are extremely proud to have hosted the marquee MXIM Football Festival here. As one of the most technologically advanced football stadiums in the country, we hope that visiting players and fans alike will aspire to for similar set-ups across India. We want to thank FIFA, AIFF, and the Government of India for the opportunity and strive to become India’s backbone for sport.”

A legacy project of the first FIFA tournament that will be held in the country, the marquee MXIM festival in The Arena, TransStadia, proved to be another milestone in the journey of the project. Tipped to be the largest school contact programme in the country, Mission XI Million will reach out to 11 million children before the FIFA U-17 World Cup begins in October later this year.