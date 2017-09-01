Kangana Ranaut, who got involved in a legal battle with Hrithik Roshan last year, says their fight is still not over as she deserves an apology from the actor and his father Rakesh Roshan. Kangana opened up on the controversy once again on CNN-News18’s show “Now Showing”, read a statement by the channel.

The actress says the senior Roshan had tried to fix a meeting between her and Hrithik, but that is yet to happen.

“I’m still waiting to meet him face-to-face and exchange two words on this and sort this out, but he’s been running and hiding from me,” Kangana said.

They should apologise to me in public. Even if they don’t, I will clarify to the world what happened to the case. The case has not died down. They couldn’t prove anything,” she added.

Issues between the two began when Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her “ex-boyfriend” when she said in an interview that she fails to understand “why exes do silly things to get your attention”. The actress lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for “misusing” the confidential emails and photographs of the time when they were together.

Hrithik later filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell, claiming an imposter had been emailing Kangana from a bogus email ID, pretending to be him.

“For me it’s important that he (Hrithik) claimed many things, but couldn’t prove anything. You can’t go about slapping notices on people. He had been preparing all this for two years. He used to send himself emails from my account because he had my password,” Kangana said.

“I stayed quiet till now because I needed time to understand what all they (Roshan family) were doing… Of course it was all lies, but I didn’t know what they would do next. I was scared. Look at what happened to the Malayalam actress because she went and complained to the actor’s wife.

Trending:

“They got her raped… Of course that was much after my case, but I was scared. So many things happen to women. The media would call me, or my sister and say, ‘You are not safe… You guys should move to a safe place or go in hiding’.”

Without naming anyone, Kangana said she used to get calls from people from the industry who told her, “You should apologise, they are powerful people.”

“He (Hrithik) and his father claimed they would expose me and shock the world, but they couldn’t prove anything. He (Hrithik) slapped a notice saying she caused great harm to my reputation because she called me a ‘silly ex’… I am the silly ex. But, he couldn’t prove it. So, he changed his stance and said… She’s right, she had an affair, but that wasn’t me, it was an imposter. But, he couldn’t prove that also,” Kangana said.

The show featuring the Queen actress will be aired later on Thursday.