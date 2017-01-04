Hrithik Roshan is known to be one of Bollywood’s or even the world’s most handsome man. Gracing the cover of Hello India magazine, the actor is seen posing with his adorable sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan and father Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan are all dressed in black blazers, white shirts and blue jeans.

Check out the cover right here:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Kaabil which releases on 25th January. It has been produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Sanjay Gupta.