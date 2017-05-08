Superstar Hrithik Roshan wants to further the interest of the differently-abled at public places. The actor wants multiplex chains to improve infrastructure to provide easy access to differently-abled people; says he’s ready to help with efforts towards the cause.

The actor who gained thunderous response for his character of a visually impaired man in Kaabil, earlier this year had gone on record to say that thanks to his part, he developed a deep connection and a sense of understanding with differently abled people. Hrithik now wants to promote better infrastructure for differently-abled people so that they can have greater accessibility to public places, especially in multiplexes, as he belongs to the film fraternity.

Hrithik says, “Through my film’s characters, I have acquired a deeper understanding of differently abled people’s lives and the challenges they face. One thing that has been playing on my mind is the need for our public places to be easily accessible to these people. It is a larger thought, but it is surprising that it hasn’t happened yet, even with over 20 million differently-abled people in India.”

“Coming from the film fraternity, I would like to appeal to the multiplex chains to take them [differently-abled people] into consideration and work towards appropriate infrastructure. Infrastructure with which they [the differently-abled] will not be deprived of the big-screen experience of a film, and won’t have to think twice before stepping out for something as small as watching a movie. I’d love to help if there is anything I can do for that,” he says.

At the time of Kaabil’s release in January, Hrithik had said that, “Kaabil was a different experience for me personally. Perhaps more than the accolades and the box office success what will remain with me is an invaluable understanding. I perhaps realized for the first time that the phrase differently abled is not just a polite word for disabled people. They are ACTUALLY differently abled. I didn’t play Rohan Bhatnagar as a disabled guy, I played a guy who believes in himself. My way of seeing them has changed forever.”