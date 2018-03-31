Ishq Tera had a grand music launch at The Club Andheri West on 26th March 2018.
The event was witnessed by the lead actress of the psychological thriller Hrishitaa Bhatt, Mohit Madaan, Shahbaz Khan, Aman Varma, Manoj Pawah, Diksha Singh, Producer: Deepak Bandekar, Business Head: Umesh Sinha, Director: Jojo D’Souza, Editor: Sapna Naik ,Music Composer: Swapnil H.Digde, All India distributors: Rich Juniors Entertainment ,Marketing & Promotion : Media Magic
The music is launched by Red Ribbon music company. The songs have been sung by legendary singers like Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Siddharth Mahadevan and Amogh Balaji.
Lyrics have been given by Manoj Yadav, Dinkar Shirk, and Amogh Balaji.
Ishq Tera is all set to be released on 20th April 2018.But the songs of the film has already created a sensation among the masses.