Ishq Tera had a grand music launch at The Club Andheri West on 26th March 2018.

The event was witnessed by the lead actress of the psychological thriller Hrishitaa Bhatt, Mohit Madaan, Shahbaz Khan, Aman Varma, Manoj Pawah, Diksha Singh, Producer: Deepak Bandekar, Business Head: Umesh Sinha, Director: Jojo D’Souza, Editor: Sapna Naik ,Music Composer: Swapnil H.Digde, All India distributors: Rich Juniors Entertainment ,Marketing & Promotion : Media Magic

The music is launched by Red Ribbon music company. The songs have been sung by legendary singers like Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Siddharth Mahadevan and Amogh Balaji.