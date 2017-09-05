Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 will bring back the 1997’s blockbuster hit Judwaa. The reprised version will star Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Varun Dhawan who will be playing a double role for the first time took inspiration from real life twins to get into the skin of the characters. He tried to understand the complexities and nuances required to portray the dual character.

Explaining the same the actor said, “I did a lot of research for the film. I have two friends Aman and Pawan who are twins in real life, so I tried to find out how is it. In fact, I even tried to find out if one has a girlfriend so how does she tell them apart, I mean doesn’t she accidentally catch hold of the other one. I did find out that sometimes twins take advantage of the fact.”

Varun Dhawan will bring back the iconic characters of the tapori Raja and the nerdy Prem from the 1997 film in Judwaa 2.

Packed with action, drama, and humour the comedy film with a fun plot has been an all time favorite amongst the family audience. There has been a huge anticipation to witness the revamped version of the film.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 takes you on a roller coaster ride of entertainment, with the perfectly timed punches leaving you in splits.

Judwaa 2 will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem and see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s shoes respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.